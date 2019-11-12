Shortly following the game’s 1.07 update that nerfed overpowered weapons and attenuated footstep sounds, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has a new patch that features even more multiplayer fixes. Update 1.08 is live now and it features several weapon improvements, including another 725 Shotgun nerf to reduce its range and an increase in ADS speed with reduced recoil on the FAL. Footstep audio also received another update with walk speed in relation to ADS.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has received tremendous support following its launch at the end of October 2019. It’s seen several updates as developer Infinity Ward has been quick to address the game’s most glaring issues. It also just recently got its first batch of free content, which included two new maps and the return of the beloved Hardpoint mode. More free content is planned for the future, so stay tuned.

Here’s what Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s 1.08 update has in store for you:

GENERAL FIXES:

More backend fixes to prevent crashes and improve stability across all modes and all platforms

Riot Shield:

Fix for a bug where a player using the Riot Shield would not take explosive damage during certain situations

Fixed an issue where the Riot Shield would stow on the players back when using Stim. (Tactical)

Footsteps

Adjusted to always play walk footstep sounds when in ADS and crouch independent of speed

Increased the speed in which you can remain using the walk footstep sounds by slightly pressing on the movement stick

Challenges

General fix for the UI and Challenge state getting out of sync. We’ll continue to monitor and make additional fixes as needed in future updates

Fix for a challenge related error that could occur; DEV ERROR 5476

Fix for Mission Challenge description, “Get Kills with a Burst Weapons” being too vague.

Piccadilly:

Spawn tuning while playing TDM and Domination

Domination flag adjustments; B Flag is now near the busses instead of the center fountain

Weapons:

ARs: Minor hip spread adjustment

725: Reduce range

M4: increase hip spread, decrease damage to the head

FAL: Reduced recoil, increased ADS speed

EB-14: Increase ADS speed

Miscellaneous ammo reserve adjustments upon spawning to be in-line with other weapons of their class

Special Operations:

Fix for a bug where a player using the Overkill perk with an SMG as their secondary would sometimes spawn without a primary weapon when joining a match in progress

[Source: Reddit]