Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has a new way to earn XP with the addition of its Trial mode, which has gone live across all platforms. In Modern Warfare Trials, you’ll participate in various rotating training operations with a wide variety of objectives that can teach the player a number of useful things. But how exactly do Trials work?

First, you’ll need to have reached the Officer Ranks, which can be achieved by getting past Command Sergeant Major V (Level 55). At that point, you’ll earn tickets when you level up, which are used to gain access to the Trials. A ticket gives you three attempts at each Trial, so you’ll want to make the best of them to ensure efficiency.

Trials are live in Modern Warfare! Put your skills to the test and earn XP rewards through various training operations. Click the link for details! #ModernWarfare https://t.co/UKOJt6Gpdn — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) November 12, 2019

Completing Trials with various scores will net you XP depending on how well you perform.

0 Stars: 0 XP

1 Star: 5000 XP

2 Stars: 7500 XP

3 Stars: 10000 XP

Currently, the Gun Course Trial is available, which requires you to make your way through a training course while clearing enemies and avoiding civilian targets. You’ll want to get through it quickly, though. You have to beat it in 1:30 to get one star, and rapidly finish in 40 seconds to get the top 10,000 XP prize.

Trials will rotate regularly so you’ll want to keep checking in and make good use of those tickets. As of November 13, 2019, the only rewards available are XP, but that XP can help with earning the additional rewards present in the Officer Ranking seasonal progression path.

The addition of Trials comes shortly after Modern Warfare’s recent 1.08 update, which addresses more weapon issues and adds tweaks to various Challenges. That update is available to download right now.

[Source: Reddit]