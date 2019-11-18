For much of the year, Japan-based collectible manufacturer Prime 1 Studio has been teasing its Kratos and Atreus statue. Even the statue for God of War’s Baldur received concrete information ahead of the leading duo. Now details concerning Kratos and Atreus are in. As is often the case with Prime 1 Studio products, two versions of the statue are in the works. The regular Kratos & Atreus Ivaldi’s Deadly Mist Armor Set will cost $1,200. Meanwhile, the Deluxe Version carries a $1,400 price tag. Both versions will launch between late 2020 and early 2021. Preorders for the standard and Deluxe Versions are currently live on Prime 1 Studio’s official website.

The statue stands 28.5 inches tall, depicting a mid-battle Kratos and Atreus. Kratos dons Ivaldi’s Deadly Mist Armor Set, which players obtain in-game after venturing through Ivaldi’s Workshop in Niflheim. Prime 1 Studio’s regular version will ship with a LED light-up function for Mimir’s eyes and themed base. The Deluxe Version, however, will feature a few more bells and whistles.

Product specifications for the statue’s Deluxe Version are as follows:

Statue Size approx. 28.5 inches tall with Leviathan Axe [H:72.2cm W:54.1cm D:52cm]

Statue Size approx. 25.8 inches tall with Blades of Chaos [H:65.5cm W:54.1cm D:52cm]

One designed theme base

LED light-up function in Mimir’s eyes

Three Alternate Portraits (Angry/Closed Mouth/Shouting)

One swappable set holding the Leviathan Axe & the Guardian Shield

One swappable set holding the Blades of Chaos

One swappable Leviathan Axe on the back

One swappable Blades of Chaos on the back

See close ups for both versions of the immortalized Kratos and Atreus in the image gallery below:

Details Emerge for Prime 1 Studio God of War Statue of Kratos and Atreus

This statue serves as a companion piece for the above mentioned Baldur figure. Kratos and Atreus appear ready to attack at a charging Baldur and vice versa. For now, it doesn’t seem as though Prime 1 Studio intends to release both as a set. The Baldur statue costs $1,200 and will begin shipping between July and November 2020.

[Source: Prime 1 Studio]