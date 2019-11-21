Borderlands 3 Free Weekend Kicks Off Today on PS4 and Xbox One

Players still waiting to grab a copy of Borderlands 3 are in luck. Today, Gearbox is rolling out free-to-play access for the looter shooter on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. This free weekend access will come to a close in just a few days on Sunday, November 24th.

It does not seem as though there will be a limit on how far players can get into the experience, either. According to a post on the official Borderlands website, all progress made during the free weekend will carry over into the full game should players choose to buy it afterwards.

News of Borderlands 3’s free weekend came alongside a DLC announcement, which went live during The Borderlands Show. Titled Moxxi’s Heist of The Handsome Jackpot, this DLC serves as the first of four add-on campaigns. It will go live across all platforms on December 19th. Those who purchased the Season Pass, which costs $49.99, will have instant access. The expansion will also be available for purchase separately. However, at the time of writing, it does not appear as though a price has been listed for anyone who may want to buy the DLC by itself.

A free update is also incoming, bringing with it “Takedown at the Maliwan Blacksite.” The raid-style mission is for max-level players in co-op parties, particularly those in search of a challenge. In addition, the free update will enhance the title’s performance, add dedicated loot pools for boss battles, and increase the Bank Space to 300 slots.

Borderlands 3 is in stores now for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One platforms.

[Source: Gearbox Software]