Considering Call of Duty: Modern Warfare became 2019’s highest-selling title in only a matter of days, it’s no wonder Infinity Ward’s latest also set digital sales records for the year. Modern Warfare’s success earns it the crown for 2019’s best digital launch. In its launch month of October alone, the military shooter crossed 4.75 million in digital sales. This seems especially notable when taking into account its release at the tail end of the month on October 25th.

SuperData’s round up for October yielded interesting results. As previously noted, the market intelligence firm estimates Modern Warfare’s digital sales for its launch month to have crossed 4.75 million units. While this does indeed warrant applause, SuperData’s report also notes that these numbers failed to reach the heights of Black Ops 4 in 2018.

Last year’s Call of Duty entry sold 11 percent more downloadable copies during its launch month. However, to be fair, Black Ops 4 did have a release date advantage. The 2018 installment hit digital storefronts much earlier in the month on October 12th. According to SuperData, it’s likely Modern Warfare’s digital sales also suffered due to the lack of a Season Pass bundle.

Modern Warfare has been in stores for roughly a month, yet continues to dominate on sales charts the world over. It most recently reclaimed the number one spot on the UK’s physical sales charts, despite previously being bumped by new Pokémon and Star Wars releases.

It should be interesting to see how Call of Duty: Modern Warfare performs for the remainder of 2019, especially with Black Friday sales looming. In fact, starting November 29th, the PlayStation Store will have the Infnity Ward title on sale for $49.79. The first-person shooter will also be included in a Black Friday sale at Walmart for $38 on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms.

[Source: SuperData Research via GamesIndustry.biz]