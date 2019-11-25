It appears the Diablo-esque Darksiders Genesis will provide a meaty experience, similar to mainline Darksiders entries. Apparently, Genesis, comprised of 11 stages and five boss battles, will take players about 15 hours to complete on average. This merely takes into consideration a single playthrough, minus time spent meandering and replaying levels.

The 15-hour figure can change, however, depending on each player. For instance, those who spend much of their time on horseback will get through the game at a quicker pace. Players who instead choose to primarily navigate the hellish world on foot are bound to take longer.

Variables that additionally factor into Darksiders Genesis‘ length include harder difficulty levels, like the unlockable Apocalyptic mode. Whether players decide to farm for resources represents another of such variables. Scavenging does not seem a useless effort either, especially when considering the importance of resources such as Creature Cores, which are integral to ability upgrades.

Genesis‘ Design Director, Steve Madureira, noted in an interview with Escapist Magazine that exploration will be worthwhile. “We reward exploration,” Madureira explained. “A lot of things are hidden throughout. Secrets, puzzles. The structure of the game is mission-based, so you can replay a mission and look for stuff you missed the first time.”

All of this contributes to the game’s more “arcadey Darksiders experience,” added Ryan Stefanelli, series Co-Creator and Airship Syndicate President. In some respects, this seems accentuated by the studio’s desire to give players more reasons to replay levels. Stefanelli explained,

When we were thinking about how we want to approach what we show the players versus tell the player, we thought it would make it a more interesting experience to tell players exactly what they failed to acquire so they know, ‘I have to go back and find this chest and some Boatman Coins and I’m missing an ammo type.’

Darksiders Genesis will ride onto PC and Google Stadia on December 5th. The title’s PlayStation 4 and Xbox One release date is slated for February 14, 2020.

