Elon Musk recently unveiled the Cybertruck, Tesla’s first foray into the pickup space that’s so long been dominated by the likes of Ford and Chevy. While gamers aren’t clamoring for a way in which to enjoy an F-150 or Silverado in an interactive arena, the Cybertruck seems primed for the digital racetrack. Or pitch. As such, a Rocket League fan has started a petition on Change.org, appealing to Musk and Rocket League developer Psyonix for Cybertruck DLC.

The Change.org petition began over the weekend. At the time of writing, it’s already amassed nearly 2,200 signatures, closing in on its 2,500-signature goal. Who knows if the petition will result in the desired outcome? Fan-made campaigns of this nature have not had much luck with such requests in the past. Remember the petition for Scooby-Doo’s Shaggy to appear in Mortal Kombat 11? We all know how that one turned out, or rather, didn’t.

Regardless, this attempt is likely to pick up some steam. The petition’s organizer, Nikki Luzader, has reached out to both Psyonix and Tesla in an attempt to inform the companies about the Cybertruck DLC petition.

Such a collaboration actually taking place does not seem too farfetched. Elon Musk has something of an affinity for video games, and the Cybertruck making its way to Rocket League just makes sense for cross-advertising between the two companies. This much is evidenced by an artist’s mock-up of the vehicle’s potential Rocket League design in a post on the petition’s main page. Plus, as if the memes weren’t enough, Musk himself has confirmed that the Cybertruck’s design took inspiration from “games like Halo.” Thus, the truck one day featuring in a game pretty much seems a given at this point. Why not make it Rocket League?

[Source: Change.org]