Battlefield V is getting some pretty big updates next week. Starting Monday, December 9th, players will be able to run their own community games and on Thursday, December 12th, they’ll be able to battle it out in the iconic Wake Island map.

At launch, community games will offer the following features:

Create, delete, update, and name one or several configurations

Create and join a Community Game

Automatically generated server name

Choose game size (16, 32, 64)

Choose how many rounds the server should play (max 20)

Choose the mode

Choose the maps

Choose a password (between 3-8 characters)

Choose the pre-round size (how many players are needed to break out of pre-round) → Minimum of four up to whatever the game size dictates

Kick players from the server

Ban and manage banned players (session only)

Special Community Games filter in Advanced Search

Features currently planned for 2020 include:

Set custom name for the server

Set description for the server

Control what classes are available

Control what weapons are allowed

Control if vehicles are allowed

Control if the kill cam will be displayed

Turn friendly fire on or off

Turn regenerative health on or off

Change soldier tags as visible or not

Enable or disable third-person camera view

Enable squad leader spawn only

Enable or disable aim assist auto rotation

Enable or disable aim assist cooldown

Control bullet damage scaling

Control game mode ticket scaling

Control soldier and vehicle respawn timers

Turn the mini map on or off

Enable or disable the compass

Manage list of moderators

Manage list of VIPs

Apply an authored pre-set config to a Community Game – Vanilla, Infantry only, DICE-authored etc.

Have your name highlighted in chat if you’re the owner of the server

Administer and manage server settings in the main menu or via our Community Games web portal

Have the description of your Community Game presented on the loading screen

Manually switch specific players between teams

Report Community Games in the advanced search screen

As far as the Wake Island map is concerned, expect the following features:

Units

Infantry

Aircraft

Vehicles

Boats

Size

Medium

Tempo

Fast (Breakthrough mode)

Slow (Conquest mode)

For more on Battlefield V, check out our hub.

[Source: Battlefield]