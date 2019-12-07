Battlefield V is getting some pretty big updates next week. Starting Monday, December 9th, players will be able to run their own community games and on Thursday, December 12th, they’ll be able to battle it out in the iconic Wake Island map.
At launch, community games will offer the following features:
- Create, delete, update, and name one or several configurations
- Create and join a Community Game
- Automatically generated server name
- Choose game size (16, 32, 64)
- Choose how many rounds the server should play (max 20)
- Choose the mode
- Choose the maps
- Choose a password (between 3-8 characters)
- Choose the pre-round size (how many players are needed to break out of pre-round) → Minimum of four up to whatever the game size dictates
- Kick players from the server
- Ban and manage banned players (session only)
- Special Community Games filter in Advanced Search
Features currently planned for 2020 include:
- Set custom name for the server
- Set description for the server
- Control what classes are available
- Control what weapons are allowed
- Control if vehicles are allowed
- Control if the kill cam will be displayed
- Turn friendly fire on or off
- Turn regenerative health on or off
- Change soldier tags as visible or not
- Enable or disable third-person camera view
- Enable squad leader spawn only
- Enable or disable aim assist auto rotation
- Enable or disable aim assist cooldown
- Control bullet damage scaling
- Control game mode ticket scaling
- Control soldier and vehicle respawn timers
- Turn the mini map on or off
- Enable or disable the compass
- Manage list of moderators
- Manage list of VIPs
- Apply an authored pre-set config to a Community Game – Vanilla, Infantry only, DICE-authored etc.
- Have your name highlighted in chat if you’re the owner of the server
- Administer and manage server settings in the main menu or via our Community Games web portal
- Have the description of your Community Game presented on the loading screen
- Manually switch specific players between teams
- Report Community Games in the advanced search screen
As far as the Wake Island map is concerned, expect the following features:
Units
- Infantry
- Aircraft
- Vehicles
- Boats
Size
- Medium
Tempo
- Fast (Breakthrough mode)
- Slow (Conquest mode)
[Source: Battlefield]