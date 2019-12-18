Quite a few of the criticisms leveled at Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order concern Cal’s responsiveness or lack thereof. For instance, the character isn’t always the best at grabbing ledges. His responsiveness during combat encounters isn’t always as sharp as it should be, either. Thankfully, Respawn Entertainment has addressed these issues and several others in Fallen Order’s latest patch, which is now live across all platforms.

While combat and traversal responsiveness are the highlights of the new update, other fixes of note have arrived as well. One tweak in particular concerns the Terrarium, which players should now find more friendly to plant growth.

For a full rundown of everything included in the latest Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order patch, check out the following notes:

We’ve updated Cal so that he is more responsive during combat. This change includes tweaks to stagger reactions, kicks, flybacks, staff parry and sprint attacks.

Fixed an issue that would cause ledge grabs and climbing to sometimes behave incorrectly.

Fixed an audio issue that would sometimes cause sound effects to play in the incorrect order.

Multiple collision fixes across both Zeffo and Bogano.

BD-1 would sometimes not scan one of the Zeffo Villagers after a shutdown during saving. Everyone’s favourite droid is now scanning as expected.

Terrarium sometimes wasn’t a very nurturing environment, preventing seeds from growing. It should now give your plants the love and care that they deserve, encouraging them to grow properly.

General stability improvements

Prior to this update, Respawn launched a larger patch, which brought Photo Mode to the experience. In addition to myriad bug fixes, the last patch also introduced changes to Cal’s lightsaber.

Fallen Order already seems a booming success for both Respawn and publisher Electronic Arts. At launch, it broke digital sales records for the Star Wars franchise in games. And, thanks to the imminent release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the game recently found itself near the top of the UK’s physical sales charts once again.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is available to purchase now for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One platforms.

[Source: Reddit via Wccftech]