Call of Duty: Modern Warfare‘s unannounced battle royale mode keeps cropping up, thanks to various glitches and datamined information. However, you can now explore the map yourself using a spectator glitch discovered by Reddit user KingBeezoR. All you have to do is play a private match on the Vacant map and spectate to roam around. This is demonstrated by KingBeezoR in the clip below.
If you spectate in a private match on Vacant, you can explore the entire Ground War/ Battle Royale map from r/modernwarfare
Despite multiple leaks, we’re still not sure if Modern Warfare is getting a battle royale mode or not. Activision has yet to make an official announcement but Infinity Ward has suggested in the past that it’s very much interested in the mode.
In terms of the map, here’s what we know so far from previously datamined information:
Zones
Airfield
Boneyard
Dam
Downtown
Gulag
Hospital
Layover
Lumber
Overgrown
Port
Quarry
Storage Town
Supercenter
Trainyard
TV Station
Points of Interest
Bank
Fire Station
Gas Station
Gun Store
Pharmacy
Police Station
Default Options (Public Match)
Player Count: 200
Playlists: Solo (1), Duos (2), and Squads (4)
End-Game Radar: On
Infiltration Option: C130
Pre-Game Lobby Free-for-All: On
Post-Game Exfiltration: Off
Max Health: 150
Last Stand Health: 100
Last Stand Revive Health: 30
Last Stand Timer: 60s
Last Stand Revive Time: 7s
Friendly Fire Punish Limit: 2
Gulag: On
Mission Types
Tracked
Timed Run
Assassination (Eliminate specific player)
Scavenger Hunt (Collect Scavenger Crates)
Domination (Capture Domination Point)
Random (Random Mission)
None of this information is final yet so take everything with a grain of salt until an official announcement is made.
[Source: Eurogamer]
