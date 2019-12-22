PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

Explore Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s Battle Royale Map Using a Spectator Glitch

Call of Duty Modern Warfare Battle Royale

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare‘s unannounced battle royale mode keeps cropping up, thanks to various glitches and datamined information. However, you can now explore the map yourself using a spectator glitch discovered by Reddit user KingBeezoR. All you have to do is play a private match on the Vacant map and spectate to roam around. This is demonstrated by KingBeezoR in the clip below.

If you spectate in a private match on Vacant, you can explore the entire Ground War/ Battle Royale map from r/modernwarfare

Despite multiple leaks, we’re still not sure if Modern Warfare is getting a battle royale mode or not. Activision has yet to make an official announcement but Infinity Ward has suggested in the past that it’s very much interested in the mode.

In terms of the map, here’s what we know so far from previously datamined information:

Zones

  • Airfield

  • Boneyard

  • Dam

  • Downtown

  • Gulag

  • Hospital

  • Layover

  • Lumber

  • Overgrown

  • Port

  • Quarry

  • Storage Town

  • Supercenter

  • Trainyard

  • TV Station

Points of Interest

  • Bank

  • Fire Station

  • Gas Station

  • Gun Store

  • Pharmacy

  • Police Station

Default Options (Public Match)

  • Player Count: 200

  • Playlists: Solo (1), Duos (2), and Squads (4)

  • End-Game Radar: On

  • Infiltration Option: C130

  • Pre-Game Lobby Free-for-All: On

  • Post-Game Exfiltration: Off

  • Max Health: 150

  • Last Stand Health: 100

  • Last Stand Revive Health: 30

  • Last Stand Timer: 60s

  • Last Stand Revive Time: 7s

  • Friendly Fire Punish Limit: 2

  • Gulag: On

Mission Types

  • Tracked

  • Timed Run

  • Assassination (Eliminate specific player)

  • Scavenger Hunt (Collect Scavenger Crates)

  • Domination (Capture Domination Point)

  • Random (Random Mission)

None of this information is final yet so take everything with a grain of salt until an official announcement is made.

[Source: Eurogamer]

