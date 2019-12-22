Titan Comics has announced an ongoing comic series based on Guerrilla Games’ hit title, Horizon Zero Dawn, which will get a special issue on Free Comic Book Day 2020.

The series will be co-created by Writers Guild Award winner and game writer Anne Toole, and will feature cover art by artist Ann Maulina. The comic will go on sale on May 2, 2020.

An overview is as follows:

An exclusive lead-in story to a brand-new Horizon Zero Dawn ongoing comic series. Discover a far-future Earth full of epic natural beauty, where awe-inspiring machines are the dominant species. Talanah, Sunhawk of the Hunters Lodge, struggles to find purpose after Aloy, her trusted friend, disappears. When a mysterious new threat emerges in the wilds, she returns to her roots as a hunter to defeat it, only to learn that a whole new breed of mechanized killers stalks the land.

The critically-acclaimed Horizon Zero Dawn has seen collaborations and crossovers with other games since release but we’re still awaiting news of a sequel. Several Guerrilla Games’ job listings have pointed towards a second installment, and earlier this year, The Frozen Wilds voice actress Janina Gavankar teased an “incredible” follow-up.

“It’s incredible, wait ’til you see the sequel,” she was heard telling a cosplayer during the Star Wars Celebration. “You’re gonna die – I know some secrets! You’re gonna die.”

It looks like Gavankar may have jumped the gun as the clip was later removed.

A sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn won’t surprise anyone. Whether it’ll release for the PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 remains to be seen.

