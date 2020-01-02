With the start of 2020, there’s a shakeup going on for at least one of Electronic Arts’ internal studios. Thankfully, the change seems to be for the better, though. Respawn Entertainment’s CEO, Vince Zampella, will help rebrand and lead DICE LA, the Los Angeles-based studio that typically operates in a support role for DICE Stockholm. With Zampella entering the fold, DICE LA will become its own thing, wholly separated from its sister studio. As such, the team is expected to drop the DICE branding, receive a new name, and develop an unannounced original project.

In a detailed analysis of Respawn’s history, Los Angeles Times broke news of Zampella’s involvement with the DICE LA studio. According to Zampella himself, the biggest part of the transition will be in expanding and rebranding the team in an effort to ensure it’s no longer considered a DICE Stockholm satellite. An eventual new name and original game are sure to help tremendously on this front. Zampella told LA Times,

We will probably rebrand. We want to give it a new image. We want people to say, ‘This is a destination you can go and make new content.’ I think they’ve kind of gotten the branding that they are the support studio for DICE Stockholm. I think rebranding is important for showing people, ‘Hey! Come work here. We’re going to do some amazing things.’

As for what this means for his position at Respawn, Zampella says not much will change. According to the LA Times, he likened it to serving as “head coach,” a status he’ll maintain. With Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order now out in the wild, Zampella can begin shifting his focus elsewhere. Meanwhile, Fallen Order’s Director, Stig Asmussen, will remain in his role as Respawn’s narrative lead. Apparently, nothing’s changed for Apex Legends Game Director Chad Grenier, either. The same holds true for Peter Hirschmann, Director on Oculus Rift VR’s Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond.

[Source: Los Angeles Times]