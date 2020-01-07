Enter the Gungeon is a beloved twin stick roguelite that took the world by storm when it launched in 2016, and has appeared on many best-of lists. The game got a sequel last year with Exit the Gungeon, albeit it was released as an Apple Arcade exclusive. Thankfully, fans of the game won’t have to wait much longer, as plans are to bring Exit the Gungeon to PC and consoles in “early 2020.”

Unlike the original’s top-down twin-stick bullet hell gameplay, Exit the Gungeon is a 2D sidescrolling shooter. The game has you on an elevator that is constantly moving upwards, requiring you to dodge bullets while avoiding falling. Your goal: get out of the gungeon before the place collapses. Exit the Gungeon was one of Apple Arcade’s launch titles, originally releasing September 19th, 2019.

In addition to Exit the Gungeon’s console debut, Devolver is currently working on an arcade spin-off called Enter the Gungeon: House of the Gundead. Instead of being a twin-stick shooter, House of the Gundead is a light-gun game styled after the beloved House of the Dead series. While there are no plans to bring House of the Gundead to consoles, it’s still pretty neat to see someone developing an arcade game from time to time. And there’s always the possibility someone could make it a VR reality.

While Enter the Gungeon was a big success, the plan was originally to make a big paid expansion pack for the game. The expansion pack was ultimately canceled due to how difficult it was to work on the original game, and a desire to work on new projects, but a free update was put out in its place. The final free update contained two new playable characters, a new boss, new guns, and more. It also included a new difficulty mode and the ability to pet dogs, which is rather important and needed by all games.