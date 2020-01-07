If you want to bring home a taste of Night City ahead of Cyberpunk 2077‘s release, McFarlane Toys is on the case. The toy manufacturer’s action figures for V (male version) and Keanu Reeves’ Johnny Silverhand launch in a few weeks. Seven-inch figures for the protagonist V as a male and Johnny Silverhand will release on February 21st for $24.99. A second Johnny figure that stands 12 inches tall launches several weeks later on March 13th for $49.99. Each of the three pieces is currently available to preorder from Amazon, GameStop, and Walmart.

The seven-inch Johnny figure features a base, the rockstar’s guitar strapped to him, and a bottle. A total of 22 points of articulation also make up the item, which will come packaged in a Cyberpunk 2077-themed window box. V’s figurine includes the same basic features but will consist of Kang Tao-Dian SMG, Katana, and Militech Saratoga Pistol as its accessories. It’s unknown if we’ll see a female V figure. As expected, the 12-inch Johnny Silverhand figure is a little different. This version of Johnny depicts him in his “Chrome Rock Concert pose,” his guitar in hand.

It’s worth noting that there appears to be a lack of clarity with regards to release dates for McFarlane Toys’ Cyberpunk 2077 collection. All of the dates listed above are according to their respective Amazon listings. However, GameStop’s listing for the 12-inch Johnny figurine, for example, says it will launch on March 1st, though the price is notably $10 higher. According to Walmart, the same product hits stores on April 11th.

Get a look at each of the three pieces from McFarlane in the following image gallery:

McFarlane Toys Cyberpunk 2077 Figures Are Now Available to Preorder

With Cyberpunk 2077’s release date approaching in a matter of months, it shouldn’t be too long before CD Projekt RED shares more news about the title. Apart from details regarding the game’s soundtrack, the studio has been rather quiet of late. At least those who attend this year’s Taipei Game Show next month will be treated to a video of some kind. Whether or not the video will show new footage currently remains a mystery.

Cyberpunk 2077 is set to arrive on the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One on April 16th.

