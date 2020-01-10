In tallying votes regarding its users favorite releases of 2019, Metacritic also allowed users to pick their favorite releases of the last decade. The categories voted on were for television, film, music, and video games. Interestingly, The Last of Us was most widely selected as the best game of the decade.

Metacritic shared a survey to gather the votes. According to a blog post from the review website, over 2,600 people participated. In filling out a survey for 2019’s best content across TV shows, film, albums, and games, participants were asked to list their “single favorite release” from the 2010s in each category. The Last of Us/The Last of Us Remastered came out on top with 331 mentions in the gaming category. Naughty Dog’s post-apocalyptic tale took the lead by a wide margin, too. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild appears second on the list at 163 mentions. Following close behind it is The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt with 118 picks.

The full top 10 list for Metacritic users’ favorite games of the last decade is as follows:

The Last of Us/The Last of Us Remastered — 331 Mentions The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild — 163 Mentions The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — 118 Mentions Red Dead Redemption 2 — 63 Mentions Mass Effect 2 — 42 Mentions Bloodborne — 37 Mentions The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim — 32 Mentions God of War — 32 Mentions Grand Theft Auto V — 31 Mentions Dark Souls — 30 Mentions

Three PlayStation exclusives made the list, two of which–Bloodborne and God of War–are a product of the PS4 era. Thankfully, one of the three will soon receive its long-awaited sequel. The Last of Us Part II hits stores on May 29th.

[Source: Metacritic, Twitter]