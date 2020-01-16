Fans who may have missed out on the preorder bonuses for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order are now in luck. The title’s latest update, Patch 1.07, unlocks the preorder bonus content for everyone, no extra cost or preorder necessary. This content includes a new lightsaber color, extra lightsaber hilts, and a couple of skins for BD-1 and the Mantis. Patch 1.07 also introduces an interesting change to Photo Mode, which essentially keeps players from taking advantage of the mode’s explosive capabilities.

The preorder bonus content that’s now unlocked for all players includes the following:

Orange Lightsaber Blade Color

Mygeeto Campaign Lightsaber Hilt

Umbaran Campaign Lightsaber Hilt

Bee-D-1 Skin

Gold Squadron Stinger Mantis Skin

The rest of Patch 1.07 contains typical bug fixes and improvements, barring one specific adjustment. Following the arrival of Photo Mode in December, players noticed a neat exploit when in combat. If an enemy shot a rocket, players could switch to Photo Mode and run the camera into the rocket, destroying it in the process. With Patch 1.07, this nifty exploit is no longer available for use.

Check out the complete notes for Patch 1.07 below:

Fixes and Improvements

We’ve fixed an issue where Bounty Hunters would sometimes get stuck in Zeffo.

Not only was the Photomode camera able to explode rockets, it could interact with trigger volumes within the levels that could potentially break the game. We’ve fixed this to ensure that you can continue playing the game after using Photomode. Unfortunately, this also means that rockets will be unaffected by the camera moving forward.

There was a bug that was causing one of the elevators in the last level to have a tendency of disappearing. It should now be present at all times.

We’ve improved collision on Ilum.

Our language translations have been updated.

There was an issue where some text was overlapping in Photomode for specific screen ratios. That has been fixed.

The Albino Wyyyschokk tactical guide entry wasn’t appearing for all users, this should now be fixed.

We’ve fixed Gorgara having a tendency to disappear at specific times on Dathomir

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is out now for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One platforms.

[Source: Reddit via MP1st]