Sony has delayed the Uncharted movie by three months to March 5th, 2021, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Originally set for release on December 18th, 2020, the movie has lost a number of directors since its announcement, with Travis Knight being the latest to exit over scheduling conflicts with Tom Holland.

Earlier this month, The Hollywood Reporter claimed that Sony is pursuing Venom and Zombieland filmmaker Ruben Fleischer to direct Uncharted. Neither parties confirmed the rumor but reports claim that Sony isn’t ready to give up on the project despite Drake’s misfortunes.

“We’ve got 25 years of game development experience and that’s created 25 years of great games, franchises and stories,” former SIE executive Shawn Layden told The Hollywood Reporter last year. “We feel that now is a good time to look at other media opportunities across streaming or film or television to give our worlds life in another spectrum.”

“Instead of licensing our IP out to studios, we felt the better approach was for us to develop and produce for ourselves,” added Qizilbash. “One, because we’re more familiar, but also because we know what the PlayStation community loves.”

Besides Holland, the Uncharted movie will star Mark Wahlberg as Sully – a role that a number of actors including Chris Pine, Chris Hemsworth, Matthew McConaughey, and Woody Harrelson were reportedly shortlisted for.

The full cast has yet to be revealed and from the looks of it, it’ll be a while before we hear anything.

Do our readers think the Uncharted movie will ever see the light of day?

