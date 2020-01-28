Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive are celebrating more than the online successes of GTA Online and Red Dead Online. Undoubtedly, the two companies must be thrilled about the newly reached sales milestone of the two. Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2 have moved a combined total of 150 million units worldwide.

Take-Two Interactive shared the news today, noting that such sales success makes GTA V, in terms of U.S. dollar sales, the best-selling video game of the last 10 years. Red Dead Redemption 2 is no slouch on the market, either; it continues to outperform expectations. According to the publisher, the 2018 adventure counts as the top-selling game of the last four years in U.S. dollar sales.

An exact number of units moved for each game currently remains unknown. Yet, the last word on GTA V’s sales were released in November 2019. That figure had the Los Santos-set title sitting at 115 million units sold. Sales numbers were shared for Red Dead 2 during the same period, placing the prequel’s sales at 26.5 million after only one year on store shelves. This suggests Rockstar’s latest hits have moved a combined 8.5 million units in less than three months.

The impressive sales of both, in addition to Rockstar’s ongoing support, has been a boon for each title’s respective online component. During the month of December, GTA Online and Red Dead Online reached their peaks for number of players. Interestingly, for the month of January, Red Dead Online is eclipsing last month’s player count. Both are bound to continue performing well, especially given Rockstar’s tease that 2020 will be a big year for online updates.

