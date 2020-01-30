Leaked images of action figures are known to prematurely reveal a character’s design for comic book films. It seems comic characters are bringing the trend to gaming, too. At least this time it’s not too much of a spoiler. An image of a Spawn figure from McFarlane Toys is currently circulating online, unveiling the anti-hero’s complete Mortal Kombat 11 design.

Previously, Spawn’s MK11 look has been shown from only mid-torso up. Earlier today, Action Features on Facebook shared a photo featuring McFarlane Toys’ model of the full design. It’s reportedly scanned from the newest issue of Previews Magazine. The original image is somewhat blurred, prompting The Toyark to clear it up for the sake of easily viewing finer details. See a glimpse of the figure in the picture below:

For the most part, he looks comic accurate. Evidently, Spawn will make use of his sword instead of a battle axe this time around. With regards to the figure itself, there presently exists very few details, though Previews World does include a listing on its website. No image appears in said listing, however; a release date is also absent. Interestingly, the price point is marked as $19.99, which could very well be a place holder.

It stands to reason the figure may hit stores around the time of Spawn’s long-awaited Mortal Kombat debut. He will make his way onto the MK11 roster on March 17th for Kombat Pack owners. Everyone else will be able to purchase the guest fighter separately the following week.

Mortal Kombat 11 is in stores now for the PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One platforms.

[Source: Action Features on Facebook via The Toyark]