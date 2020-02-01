Talented YouTuber Bearly Regal has struck once again. The creator of Cyberpunk 2077‘s and Death Stranding‘s PlayStation 1 demake has now offered us a look at what The Last of Us Part II would look like as a PS1 game. The reimagining was created entirely in Media Molecule’s Dreams, and it’s playable! Check it out:

While The Last of Us Part II has been delayed from February 2020 to May 29th, Dreams is on track to release on February 14th. After years of following its development and watching all the amazing creations that came out of its early access phase, we can’t wait to see what the full game brings us.

As a reminder, Dreams not only comes with accessible creation tools, it has a full-fledged single-player campaign spread across several genres so there’s something for everyone. Media Molecule’s “Dreamiverse” will continue to expand post-launch when players publish their creations for others to play, and the developer adds more tools and features to the game.

Media Molecule has previously said that it has long-term plans for Dreams, and would like to figure out a way to not only reward creators for their work but also publish content on other platforms. If recent rumors are any indication, Sony is considering a PC release for the title.

Are our readers looking forward to Dreams? Only two weeks to go!

