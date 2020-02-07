Video game publisher Take-Two had a tremendous third quarter in 2019, with the likes of Borderlands 3, Grand Theft Auto V, and NBA 2K20 each selling millions of copies. The Outer Worlds also performed well, surpassing 2 million copies sold worldwide. This Obsidian-developed space RPG has “significantly exceeded expectations,” according to TakeTwo CEO Strauss Zelnick, as discussed on a recent earnings call.

Take Two has confirmed that The Outer Worlds has now sold in over 2 million units worldwide. The Nintendo Switch version is scheduled to release after April 1st 2020 due to impact from the coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/P49w7h7whk — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) February 6, 2020

Aside from performing well commercially, The Outer Worlds was loved among critics. Here at PSLS, we awarded it a 10/10, praising its many branching paths and visuals. You’ll be able to continue your journey later this year when the game’s story DLC releases, though, a specific launch window has yet to be revealed. No additional details have been revealed about what the DLC will contain either.

Despite the game’s positive buzz, it did get a major setback due to the deadly coronavirus that’s plagued China for the past few weeks. Virtuos, the developer responsible for the Nintendo Switch port, has been temporarily closed due to the outbreak, leading to a delay in the game’s release on that platform. The outbreak could also cause delays for the production and release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X later this year.

The Outer Worlds’ developer Obsidian Entertainment is now a Microsoft-owned studio, so its future games aren’t expected to come to PlayStation platforms. Since The Outer Worlds was in development prior to Microsoft’s acquisition of the company, the game was able to be released across multiple platforms. Though, if it gets a sequel, don’t expect it to leave the Xbox ecosystem.

[Source: Take-Two via Twitter, Twinfinite]

