Capcom has released a master list of Street Fighter V: Champion Edition‘s content ahead of the title’s launch on February 14th.

Check out the image below for a breakdown of the content (click or open in new window to enlarge):

To summarize, the Champion Edition comes with 40 characters, 34 stages, and more than 200 costumes released over the course of four years (including original roster costumes and Season 1-4 costumes). Do note that the Champion Edition doesn’t include Fighting Chance costumes, brand collaboration costumes, and Capcom Pro Tour DLC. Champion Edition DLC scheduled for release in the future will become available to all digital upgrade kit owners on their respective release dates.

In addition to the above, the upgraded bundle will include Street Fighter III‘s Gill as well as his home stage, Sun Chase Moon.

Gill is a master of both pyrokinesis and cryokinesis, allowing him to control fire and ice with perfect elemental balance (hence his outward appearance). Typically plotting behind the scenes, he is now ready to reveal himself to the world in Street Fighter V.

Gill and Sun Chase Moon can also be purchased separately for $5.99 or 100,000 Fight Money and $3.99 or 70,000 Fight Money, respectively.

You still have some time to preorder the Champion Edition upgrade kit digitally and grab the PlayStation 4 static theme bonus and new costume color for each character (all redeemable at launch).

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition will be available for the PlayStation 4 at retail for $30. Those who wish to purchase the upgrade kit digitally will need to fork out $25.

[Source: Capcom]