Media Molecule’s Dreams is almost here and with it being so close to launch, the game’s trophy list has gone live. There are a lot of things you’ll need to do to earn that sweet Platinum. The trophies will require you to create, play other creations, and journey through the game’s story mode. Those who bought in during its Early Access phase can start earning trophies right now, ahead of its February 14, 2020 release date.

Dreams has 39 trophies: 22 bronze, 12 silver, 4 gold, and a platinum. There are a handful of creation-related trophies like remixing someone else’s creation or publishing your own creation for the first time. Many of the trophies involve reaching rank 3 in various quests, along with a number of story mode-related trophies to get through. All-in-all, it’s a straightforward list, that will likely be more time consuming than difficult. It’s also worth noting that there are no hidden trophies.

Here’s the list in full:

Dreams Trophy List

Platinum – Trophy Hunter- Collect all bronze, silver and gold trophies

Bronze – Set the Scene & Brave the Elements- Complete the imp quest for your first time creating

Bronze – Come Aboard!- Complete all of the introductory imp quests

Bronze – Creative Thinker – Ancient Temple Theme- Complete the Ancient Temple creative imp quest

Bronze – Creative Thinker – Welcome Home Theme- Complete the Welcome Home creative imp quest

Bronze – Mastering the Classes- Complete 3 masterclasses

Bronze – Return to Sender- Remix another dreamer’s creation and send them the result

Bronze – Nice to Meet You- Follow a creator you admire

Bronze – Apprentice!- Complete 5 tutorials

Silver – Home Sweet Home- Spend 30 minutes decorating your homespace

Bronze – Just Dropping In- Revisit the Dream Queen’s homespace – her profile is MmDreamQueen

Bronze – Hi Five!- Reach dreamer level 5

Silver – Accessorise- Reach dreamer level 20

Gold – Blowin’ Up!- Reach dreamer level 30

Silver – My First Creation!- Release your first ever creation to the Dreamiverse.

Bronze – The Thornbeak!- Meet your enemy

Bronze – Get out of My Dream!- Why are you here Thornbeak?!

Bronze – Take Back Control- Stop the train!

Bronze – Find a Friend- Find ELE-D

Silver – Level Up- Level up Frances and Foxy

Silver – Connecting with Old Friends- Meet Laila at the cabin

Silver – The Hardest Parts- Complete The Convergence

Gold – Thank You for Playing- Complete Art’s Dream

Gold – Pop all the Bubbles!- Collect all the prize bubbles in Art’s Dream

Bronze – Sassy Kitty- Max out the sassyness on a character

Bronze – Kit Collage!- Build a scene using elements from 20 different creators

Silver – All the Tools Are Mine- Use every tool in create mode

Bronze – Make Yourself Presentable- Customise your profile page

Gold – Every Tool in the Box- Use every tool in create mode, plus the customisation tools on your profile and creation cover pages

Bronze – Stamp Collector- Reach rank 3 or higher in the Stamp Collector imp quest

Bronze – Potter- Reach rank 3 or higher in the Potter imp quest

Silver – Making Some Noise- Reach rank 3 or higher in the Making Some Noise imp quest

Silver – Bravo!- Reach rank 3 or higher in the Bravo imp quest

Silver – I Have An Idea!- Reach rank 3 or higher in the I Have an Idea imp quest

Silver – Set Them Free- Reach rank 3 or higher in the Set Them Free imp quest

Bronze – Lining up the Fun- Reach rank 3 or higher in the Lining up the Fun imp quest

Bronze – Music for All Ears- Reach rank 3 or higher in the Music for All Ears imp quest

Bronze – Home Visit!- Reach rank 3 or higher in the Home Visit imp quest

Silver – Puppeteer– Reach rank 3 or higher in the Puppeteer imp quest

What do you think of the Dreams trophy list? Have you started earning trophies already? Let us know!

[Source: True Trophies]