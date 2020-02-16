Activision seems to be punishing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare players who are sharing images and videos from the leaked battle royale mode, Warzone.

As noted by Video Games Chronicle, popular Modern Warfare content creator and insider The Gaming Revolution had his Twitter account suspended after he posted a video of a training section from Warzone. At the time of this writing, the Twitter account remains suspended and the video has been taken down from YouTube following a copyright strike.

Another player, Dean Carter, had his Call of Duty account banned for a little while. Carter apparently had to agree to not share any photos and videos pertaining to Warzone to get his account reinstated.

I’m back in! Thanks Activision. Glad this was resolved. If you or someone you know gets into the warzone lobby, DO NOT post pictures or videos online! Let’s save the excitement for the Warzone reveal. It’s looking good. pic.twitter.com/8P8V12n3QN — Dean Carter (@CaptainBadfoot) February 14, 2020

Meanwhile, dataminers continue to dig for information and share it on Reddit. The recently leaked photos and videos confirm the information that was unearthed last year so it looks like the leaks are all accurate so far.

Here’s a list of missions that was posted by reliable leaker Senescallo this weekend:

Bootcamp Ping an Enemy (100 XP) Ping an object on the ground. (100 XP) Ping an object on the map. (100 XP) Ping ‘danger’ in the world. (100 XP) Ping ‘danger’ on the map. (100 XP) Collect 5 Weapons. (100 XP) Collect your loadout 1 times. (100 XP) Collect 15 piles of Plunder from the ground. (100 XP) Survive 1 second(s) in the gas field. (100 XP) Pilot a vehicle for 5 minutes. (100 XP) Open 10 Caches. (100 XP) Use 6 Armor Plates. (100 XP)

River Run Start 1 Contracts in the Dam zone. (100 XP) Complete 1 Domination Contracts. (100 XP) Revive yourself 2 times. (100 XP) Start 1 Contracts in the TV Stations zone. (100 XP) Complete 1 VIP Contracts. (100 XP) Kill 3 Downed enemies. (100 XP) Place in the top 30% 1 time(s). (100 XP)

Boats and Trains Start 1 Contracts in the Port zone. (100 XP) Complete 1 Scavenger Hunt Contracts. (100 XP) Pilot a vehicle for 5 minutes. (100 XP) Start 1 Contracts in the Trainyard zone. (100 XP) Complete 1 Domination Contracts. (100 XP) Use 6 Armor Plates. (100 XP) Place in the top 30% 1 time(s). (100 XP)

Fresh Produce Start 1 Contracts in the Farm zone. (100 XP) Complete 1 Scavenger Hunt Contracts. (100 XP) Get 2 Kills with a Legendary weapon. (100 XP) Start 1 Contracts in the Supercenter zone. (100 XP) Complete any 3 Contracts. (100 XP) Open 10 Caches. (100 XP) Place in the top 30% 1 time(s). (100 XP)

This is My Yard Start 1 Contracts in the Lumberyard zone. (100 XP) Collect your loadout 1 times. (100 XP) Buy 2 Killstreaks. (100 XP) Start 1 Contracts in the Boneyard zone. (100 XP) Complete 1 Fire Sale Contracts. (100 XP) Get 5 kills with a Common weapon. (100 XP) Place in Top 30% 1 Times. (100 XP)

Big Business Start 1 Contracts in the Layover zone. (100 XP) Get a kill before the first circle closes 1 times. (100 XP) Collect 15 piles of Plunder from the ground. (100 XP) Start 1 Contracts in the Downtown zone. (100 XP) Complete 1 VIP Contracts. (100 XP) Get 2 kills or Assists while in a vehicle. (100 XP) Place in the top 30% 1 time(s). (100 XP)

Wound Recovery Start 1 Contracts in the Gulag zone. (100 XP) Complete 2 Assassination Contracts. (100 XP) Revive a Team Mate 1 times. (100 XP) Start 1 Contracts in the Hospital zone. (100 XP) Complete 1 VIP Contracts. (100 XP) Buy your Team back into the game 2 times. (100 XP) Place in the top 30% 1 time(s). (100 XP)

High Roller Start 1 Contracts in the Airfield zone. (100 XP) Complete 2 Assassination Contracts. (100 XP) Destroy 1 Vehicles carrying enemies. (100 XP) Start 1 Contracts in the Stadium zone. (100 XP) Complete 1 Fire Sale Contracts. (100 XP) Survive 20 minutes without being downed. (100 XP) Place in the top 30% 1 time(s). (100 XP)

Rocks and Box Start 1 Contracts in the Storage zone. (100 XP) Complete 1 Domination Contracts. (100 XP) Survive 1 second(s) in the gas field. (100 XP) Start 1 Contracts in the Quarry zone. (100 XP) Complete any 3 Contracts. (100 XP) Collect 15 piles of Plunder from the ground. (100 XP) Place in the top 30% 1 time(s). (100 XP)



We’ll update our readers when we have more information.

[Source: VGC, Reddit]

