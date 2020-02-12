The long-rumored Call of Duty: Modern Warfare battle royale mode might not be officially confirmed as of yet, but that isn’t stopping the leaks from happening. This time, an image appeared via Reddit by a user who claimed they had found the image “online.” It has since been deleted, but not before someone could save a screenshot of it. The key art shows a group of solders atop a crashed helicopter with the title Call of Duty Warzone, which many are assuming to be the game’s battle royale mode.

Later on in the Reddit thread, the user said, “So I have a confession to make I did not find this online, it was sent to me (Can’t get into too much detail). I had my doubts but I wanted to share it with you guys. If I get more I will post it.” The source of the image has not been verified, so take this with a grain of salt.

Here’s a screenshot of the key art:

Modern Warfare’s Season 2 just dropped yesterday, featuring a slew of new modes, weapons, maps, and Battle Pass tiers to make your way through. Another new feature the inclusion of a locked “Classified” mode from the game’s main menu, which could very well be the supposed Warzone alluded to in the image above. Here’s what that looks like:

Players have also speculated that the new Modern Warfare Season 2 cinematic looks a lot like a battle royale mode as soldiers parachute from the back of a plane onto a battlefield. While unconfirmed as of yet, the evidence for a coming battle royale mode is mounting, even if the key art image is fake.

At the end of last year, players discovered a possible battle royale map via a Spec Ops glitch that very much seemed like one that would be featured in a battle royale mode. The glitch allowed players to be launched up into the air to overlook a massive battle royale map. It was inaccessible but looked like a playable map area that could make an appearance in the future. No such mode has been confirmed by Activision or Infinity Ward.

[Source: Reddit via Charlie Intel]