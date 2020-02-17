More evidence is mounting that supports the existence of the long-rumored Call of Duty: Modern Warfare battle royale mode, expected to be called Warzone. The latest report points to Warzone launching sometime in March 2020—just a few short weeks away. This time, the reports come from unnamed sources that are close to the game’s development, as relayed by Video Games Chronicle. Their report estimates it could release around March 10.

Warzone will apparently launch as a standalone title for free, with the option of upgrading to the full version of Modern Warfare. Or if you already have the base game, it will be available from within Modern Warfare’s menus. Much like other battle royale games, Warzone will feature in-game purchases and is expected to tie into Modern Warfare’s existing battle pass. The new mode’s marketing is said to begin this week when content creators head to the studio to check it out ahead of its announcement, so we might hear more in an official capacity soon.

Adding fuel to the fire, Activision began cracking down on Modern Warfare leakers who were sharing information pertaining to Warzone. As noted by Twitter user CaptainBadfoot, “if you or someone you know gets into the Warzone lobby, DO Not post pictures or videos online! Let’s save the excitement for the Warzone reveal.”

The Warzone map is rumored to be comprised of existing Ground War locations from Modern Warfare. Other locations are derived from popular Call of Duty multiplayer maps. It will apparently be twice the size of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s Blackout map, feature a pinging system similar to that of Apex Legends, and allow for downed players to respawn by battling it out 1v1 in a prison called Gulag. Other reports point to an in-game currency system called Plunder, which will supposedly be earned during matches and can be used to buy gear right away. VGC says that Warzone could support up to 200 players and other “genre twists” unique to Call of Duty’s version of battle royale.

The report also suggests that Warzone will be an ongoing Call of Duty “pillar” going forward, alongside Campaign, Multiplayer, and Zombies. It’s not clear if that means Warzone itself will be updated to stand alongside future Call of Duty games, or if each new year’s Call of Duty is expected to have its own new battle royale component.

Keep in mind that all of this is unconfirmed by Infinity Ward and Activision at this time.

Recently, Modern Warfare introduced its Season 2, which included callbacks to 2009’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. An all-new 100-tier Battle Pass was added, along with the return of the beloved Rust map, an operator that resembles Ghost from MW2, and other new modes and playlists to enjoy.

[Source: Video Games Chronicle]

