Black Desert made its PlayStation 4 debut last summer. Developer Pearl Abyss still has some surprises up its sleeve, though. Starting next month on March 4th, console players on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will be able to enjoy the MMORPG together. That’s right, cross-play is soon coming to the Black Desert experience in a free update.

Making the Black Desert cross-play news truly official is the following teaser trailer from Pearl Abyss:

Black Desert has been available on PC for several years now. It first hit consoles last spring with the Xbox One release. Pearl Abyss brought its MMORPG to PlayStation 4 months later in August 2019. Another version, Black Desert Mobile, is also playable on Android and iOS devices.

As an open-world MMORPG, Black Desert is indeed massive. An incredibly robust character creation system allows players to design their hero in whichever way they see fit. Such level of detail is also reflected in Black Desert’s combo-centric combat system. With fast-paced action and myriad skills from which to choose, players can chain together powerful combos. Those skills especially come in handy with the title’s massive Guild battles and events.

Black Desert isn’t only about fighting, either. Players looking for a calming experience can find just that as well, on land and at sea. In fact, the ocean is rife with activities, including exploring, fishing, trading, quest lines, and monster hunting. Similar activities are available on the mainland, in addition to taming and breeding large animals such as horses and elephants. Supposedly, these same animals make pretty good travel companions, too.

[Source: Pearl Abyss via Gamasutra]