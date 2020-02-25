Yakuza: Like a Dragon hit PlayStation 4 in Japan earlier this year. Sometime soon, Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio plans to unleash a new batch of paid DLC; the “Additional Challenge Expansion Pack.” Not much is known about the content at present, but it will definitely include a New Game Plus Mode and High Difficulty Mode, which will only become available for players starting their second playthrough. Pricing for the content currently remains under wraps.

The team shared the news on its official Twitter page. However, according to DualShockers, its original announcement came during this month’s SegaNama stream, which Sega hosted earlier today.

Every Thursday since the game’s January 16th launch in Japan, free DLC has been offered to players. The first round of content, for example, added a number of material items, a Cleaning Staff outfit for protagonist Ichiban Kasuga, and a Substitute Stone accessory. Sega has rolled out a few paid DLC releases since launch as well, including new jobs, support packs, and legacy character costumes.

This latest entry in the long-running series provides quite the change of pace, given the drastic shift in its approach to a battle system. Instead of the franchise’s usual third-person, real-time action, Yakuza: Like a Dragon introduces turn-based RPG combat mechanics. It also serves as the first installment that does not star Kiryu Kazuma as the main protagonist.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon is in stores now for the PlayStation 4 in Japan. The title will launch in North America and Europe this year, though Sega has not yet specified an official Western release date. It’s also unknown if the free DLC content will be available to Western players at launch or trickled out over time after release.

[Source: Yakuza on Twitter, DualShockers]

This page contains affiliate links to products. Purchases made using these links help support PlayStation LifeStyle.