Square Enix has announced an “upgraded version” of 2010’s NieR Replicant for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Accompanying the surprise announcement was a trailer, which you can check out below.

#NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…, an upgraded version of the original, is now in development for #PS4, #Xbox One and #Steam! Enter an apocalyptic world as you play as a brother on a quest to cure his sister of a deadly disease in this unique action RPG. pic.twitter.com/aKkebNjfI3 — NieR Series (@NieRGame) March 29, 2020



The game is officially titled NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… (in true Square Enix fashion) and is being developed by Toylogic – a Tokyo-based studio that has previously helped out on titles like Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age and The Evil Within. The developer behind the original release, Cavia, closed down in July 2010.

A Drakengard spin-off, NieR Replicant is an alternate version of the original NieR and slightly differs from the Gestalt version that the West received. In Japan, Gestalt was released for the Xbox 360 whereas Replicant was released for the PS3. However, the Western release for both platforms was based on Gestalt so this will be the first time Western players will get their hands on Replicant.

The main difference between the two is the protagonist’s age (Gestalt features an older protagonist so we’ll now get to play as the younger protagonist).

Cast includes:

Nobuhiko Okamoto – Protagonist (as a boy)

– Protagonist (as a boy) Koji Yusa – Protagonist (as a young man)

– Protagonist (as a young man) Ai Nonaka – Yonah

– Yonah Hiroki Yasumoto – Grimoire Weiss (White Book)

– Grimoire Weiss (White Book) Mai Kadowaki – Emil

NieR Replicant will be fully voiced and will include some re-recorded dialogue.

Further details and release information will be shared in due course. We’ll keep our readers posted so stay tuned.

[Source: PlayStation Blog JP]