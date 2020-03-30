Square Enix previously informed fans that physical shipments for Final Fantasy VII Remake may be delayed due to coronavirus-related disruptions. To mitigate the issue, shipments to European regions and Australia will go out “far earlier than usual.” As such, some fans are likely to receive the remake ahead of the scheduled worldwide release.

In a statement on Square Enix’s website, Producer Yoshinori Kitase and Director Tetsuya Nomura also note that shipments for other Western territories, including the Americas, will launch this week. As a result, the two are confident fans in these regions will receive their physical copies of FFVII Remake on time.

Kitase and Nomura ask that those who get a copy early remain mindful of publicly sharing spoilers. While FFVII has been available for more than two decades, the forthcoming remake “is a new game that still has many surprises for everyone,” the statement reads.

Square Enix’s next big release isn’t the only title whose deliveries may be affected by disruptions due to coronavirus. Capcom recently said Resident Evil 3’s physical release may be similarly impacted, especially in Europe.

Fans can currently play through a free FFVII Remake demo, featuring the title’s opening level–the Mako Reactor 1 bombing mission. Those who download the free trial ahead of May 11th will gain access to an exclusive PS4 theme. PS Plus subscribers will soon get to download another free theme, which centers on the city of Midgar. Finally, a third theme will become available to fans who preorder through Amazon in the US and certain retailers in Europe.

Final Fantasy VII Remake is slated to launch early next month on April 10th for the PlayStation 4. The long-awaited remake will release across other platforms in early 2020.

[Source: Square Enix]

Help Prevent the Spread of the Coronavirus

PlayStation LifeStyle recommends all readers comply with CDC guidelines and remain as isolated as possible during this urgent time. Visit the Centers for Disease Control at CDC.gov or the World Health Organization at WHO.int for the latest information on the Coronavirus and learn what you can do to stop the spread.