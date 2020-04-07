Late last week, a report began circulating about the ESA’s failure to organize an online event in lieu of E3 2020’s canceled on-site convention. Another report followed over the weekend, claiming that publishers rejected the ESA’s pitches for said digital event. Now the ESA itself has confirmed its plans for a digital showcase are officially off the table. E3 organizers will instead work alongside companies to promote their individual announcements.

The ESA released the following statement via PC Gamer,

Given the disruption brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, we will not be presenting an online E3 2020 event in June. Instead, we will be working with exhibitors to promote and showcase individual company announcements, including on www.E3expo.com, in the coming months. We look forward to bringing our industry and community together in 2021 to present a reimagined E3 that will highlight new offerings and thrill our audiences.

This statement from the ESA notes that E3 2021 is still very much slated to go on. However, the organizer has yet to confirm or deny the reportedly leaked dates for next year’s big event. As of writing, when such information will become publicly available remains to be seen.

E3 2020’s cancellation came amid the coronavirus outbreak. While publishers such as Ubisoft have hinted at plans to host digital events of their own, concrete details presently remain under wraps. Meanwhile, Bethesda Softworks recently announced that an online showcase will not substitute its annual E3 press conference. More companies are bound to unveil their plans, or lack thereof, in the weeks ahead of what would have been this year’s E3.

