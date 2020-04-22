Jurassic World Evolution, which launched late in 2019, counts as the Jurassic Park franchise’s most recent game. Now there’s reason to believe yet another gaming experience is on the horizon. According to a newly filed trademark, fans of the series should probably look forward to Jurassic World Aftermath.

Website Jurassic Outpost spotted the trademark, which was first filed earlier this month by Universal Pictures. The trademark’s listing shows the filing is indeed related to video games. However, it’s unclear what platforms such a project may release on. The filing itself makes note of consoles, mobile games, and computer games in the following description:

The description provided to the USPTO for JURASSIC WORLD AFTERMATH is Recorded interactive multi-media software for playing games; downloadable interactive multi-media software for playing games; downloadable software in the nature of a mobile application for playing games and accessing entertainment content for use with computers, portable handheld digital electronic communication devices, mobile devices, wired and wireless communication devices, and video game consoles; recorded computer game software for wireless and electronic mobile devices, mobile phones, hand-held electronic devices, and video game consoles; downloadable computer game software for wireless and electronic mobile devices, mobile phones, hand-held electronic devices, and video game consoles; computer game discs; video game discs; wireless communication devices and wireless communication systems comprised of computer hardware and recorded software for the transmission of audio, voice, and images; recorded computer virtual reality game software; downloadable virtual reality game software.

Interestingly, the JurassicWorldAftermath.com domain name was registered on April 14th, providing further evidence that the Aftermath name bears some semblance of importance to the franchise’s future. As of now, though, there exists no hint as to what this could mean for a new video game. Jurassic Outpost hypothesizes that Aftermath may represent an evolution of Perfect World Entertainment’s cancelled Jurassic World Survivor.

Jurassic World Survival was to become an open-world survival game, set after the events of Jurassic World. Players would’ve been able to freely move about Isla Nublar, assuming the role of their own created character. As Jurassic Outpost notes, the Aftermath title at least suggests a narrative that unfolds following Jurassic World. As is always the case, though, take these bits of speculation and such with a grain of salt for the time being.

[Source: Trademarkia via Jurassic Outpost]