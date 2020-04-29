The next Port Royale installment, Port Royale 4, will launch later this year. Publisher Kalypso Media and developer Gaming Minds Studios plan on rolling out the new entry on September 25th for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam and the Kalypso Store, and Xbox One platforms. Fans of the business simulation franchise should expect an overall familiar experience. However, there is one noteworthy addition–turn-based naval battles.

A closed beta goes live today for PC users who purchase Port Royale 4 through the Kalypso Store. The beta includes quite a bit of content, such as Free Mode and the entire Spanish Campaign. As of writing, it remains to be seen if Kalypso and Gaming Minds will host similar beta sessions on consoles. Still, the following beta trailer provides a good look at what the new Port Royale entry has on offer:

In Port Royale 4, the colonial powers of Spain, England, France, and the Netherlands war over who will reign supreme in the Caribbean during the 17th century. Players join the fray by assuming the role of an ambitious, young governor, one eager to expand their small colonial settlement into a “bustling trader city.”

To achieve these ends, players must supply the needs of cities across the Caribbean by developing production chains and carefully crafting trade routes. The ever-changing nature of the high seas will make this a difficult task, especially when taking storms, shallow waters, and cliffs into consideration. Progress breeds success, though. As such, when players complete tasks for their nation’s viceroy, a considerable amount of fame is earned. This in turn opens the door to unlocking ships, local buildings, and other necessities.

In expanding, players will conquer settlements belonging to rival nations, hunt down their fleets, and manage threats such as those concerning pirates and privateers. This is where the new turn-based naval battles come into play, which are a first for the long-running franchise. Port Royale 4 will allow up to 10 ships to battle at a time. Should things get too hectic, players may find that “tactical captain maneuvers” are integral to edging out a last minute victory.

[Source: Kalypso Media via Gematsu]