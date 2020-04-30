We’ve known for a while that Ubisoft plans to release five AAA games by the time March 2021 rolls around. New information suggests that at least two of the most major releases will arrive within a similar timeframe. Reportedly, both Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs Legion are on track to hit stores sometime later this year, unless coronavirus-related circumstances force the publisher to adjust its scheduling.

Reporter Jason Schreier relayed as much in a brief post on Twitter. In response to a question about whether Ubisoft would unleash both titles in the same holiday season, Schreier replied,

Unless one of them is bumped because of covid, yeah that’s the plan — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) April 29, 2020

If true, this will mark the first time that each of these open-world franchises share a launch window. The original Watch Dogs arrived in May 2014, months ahead of Assassin’s Creed Unity’s fall 2014 release. Watch Dogs 2’s hit stores in November of 2016, during Assassin’s Creed’s off-year between 2015’s AC Syndicate and 2017’s AC Origins. Will Valhalla and Legion have to compete for attention, then? Do these two vastly different, but fundamentally similar series share an audience? We may know for certain by year’s end.

Watch Dogs Legion was initially meant to arrive in March of this year. As many may recall, Ubisoft changed course due to the dissatisfactory critical reception and commercial success of Ghost Recon: Breakpoint. As of writing, the new entry still lacks a firm release date.

Hardly anything is known about Assassin’s Creed Valhalla at all. A stream featuring digital artist BossLogic ran throughout much of the day yesterday, showcasing key art and the next installment’s setting. At 8am PST today, Ubisoft will unleash a cinematic trailer. Allegedly, a full gameplay reveal is slated to go live sometime next week.

[Source: Jason Schreier on Twitter via Push Square]