The folks at Techland are busy keeping their 2015 open-world zombie parkour adventure Dying Light afloat. A flood of updates for the critically acclaimed but now quite old game arrived in the last few months and an entirely new piece of DLC content is coming in the summer. Well, the content train keeps moving right along as the Be the Zombie update that came out for PC some time ago finally makes its way to consoles, bringing with it a number of balance updates to the game mode of the same name.

First implemented as a pre-order bonus, Be the Zombie is a multiplayer mode where one player steps into the shoes of a high-powered infected against up to four other human players. This special infected has a complete skill tree along with a number of abilities, including a breakneck speed pounce and… spit.

Yum.

This new update to Be the Zombie makes things a bit more fair for the Infected player, tweaking the numbers and nerfing abilities that used to give the sole Infected a heap of trouble. Full patch notes below.

Added new weapons and blueprints.

Added new outfits.

Minor bug fixes.

Add splash screen that informing about events.

Balance iterations in Be The Zombie.

Autobalance removed and re-adjusted for: Respawn timers for Hunters and Players, Flashlight, Dodge ability, Resource regeneration.

Reduced UV Flashlight DPS for all modes (1v1 through 4v1).

Reduced Flashlight Range reduced for all modes thanks to this Dying Light patch.

Throwable items.

Increased flare charges in 1v1.

Flare cooldown decreased in 2v1 – 4v1.

Players can now throw two firecrackers before the item goes on cooldown.

Increased grenade charges in all modes.

Increased firecracker charges in all modes.

Decreased charges for molotovs in 1v1 & 2v1.

Decreased molotov cooldown to 30 seconds from 90 if the charge is not fully drained thanks to this Dying Light patch.

Decreased molotov cooldown to 60 seconds from 90 if the charge is fully drained

Combat Abilities.

Reduced dropkick range.

Reduced dropkick damage.

Hive Nest Balancing.

Tweaked nest distance in Slums/Old Town.

Tweaked nest distance in the Countryside (The Following DLC).

Be on the lookout for Dying Light – Hellraid this summer across all hardware versions of Dying Light.

You can purchase Dying Light The Following for $30 to have access to the base game and every piece of content that’s released for it in the five years since its release.

This page contains affiliate links to products. Purchases made using these links help support PlayStation LifeStyle.