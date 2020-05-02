CD Projekt RED has confirmed to GameSpot that Cyberpunk 2077 has received classification by the Australian rating board and will not be censored for players in the country.

The Australian Classification Board is known to refuse ratings to video games that contain content the authorities deem inappropriate (drug use, for instance), and require developers to edit content before their games receive a rating. However, Cyberpunk 2077 didn’t have to go through that and managed to earn an R 18+ classification, which is considered “high impact.” The rating mentions Cyberpunk 2077‘s use of sex, violence, and its references to sexual violence.

“Receiving an age rating in Australia was an important milestone on our way to releasing the game in September,” CD Projekt RED’s Kuba Kutrzuba told GameSpot. “We’re creating a mature title for a mature audience, so we were expecting R 18+. We haven’t had to alter the game in any way and Australian gamers are set to enjoy the full Cyberpunk 2077 experience.”

That’s certainly good news for CD Projekt RED, which had to edit The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings for Australia in order to receive a green light from the rating board. The studio’s John Mamais previously expressed concerns about the possibility of a refusal but hoped that the context of the controversial content will be considered.

Cyberpunk 2077 will release on September 17th for the PS4, Xbox One (and Series X), Google Stadia, and PC.

[Source: GameSpot]

