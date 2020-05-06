As previously promised, NetherRealm Studios has unveiled what’s next in the epic Mortal Kombat 11 saga. Post-launch story DLC is indeed on the horizon, the developer revealed in a brand-new trailer this morning. Dubbed Aftermath, the latest batch of content will launch later this month on May 26th. It is not just a story expansion fans have to look forward to, either. Three characters are joining the roster–Sheeva, Robocop, and Fujin.

See the trailer below:

The story of #MK11 ain’t over yet. Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath releases May 26th on all digital platforms! #MKAftermath https://t.co/wn44Ii6JyF pic.twitter.com/j7Efy4uoyF — Mortal Kombat 11 (@MortalKombat) May 6, 2020

In addition to the three new characters and story expansion, three new skin packs are on the way, as well. And NetherRealm has even more surprises up its sleeve. On May 26th, all players will gain access to a free update, which is to introduce Stage Fatalities, new Stages, and the triumphant return of Friendships. A tease of the latter can be seen in the trailer above, courtesy of a clever Scorpion scene near the end. Those who preorder Mortal Kombat 11’s forthcoming Aftermath content will be treated to the “Eternal Klash Skin Pack,” featuring new skins for Frost (Kori Power), Scorpion (Unbound Rage), and Sub-Zero (Son of Arctika).

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection has been revealed, too. It will include the core game, Aftermath’s content, and all of the previously released DLC characters and skins. Preorders are live now for the digital version, which is priced at $59.99. A physical version will release on an unspecified date in June for the Americas. Customers who preorder digitally will immediately gain access to the base game and Kombat Pack content.

Mortal Kombat 11 is in stores now for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One platforms.

[Source: Mortal Kombat on Twitter, Business Wire]