Yesterday, Naughty Dog announced plans to showcase a brand-new trailer for The Last of Us Part II. The studio delivered said promise this morning. Get a fresh look at the long-awaited sequel in the video below, which runs just over two minutes in length. [Note: If YouTube comments are not disabled, they are bound to be replete with spoilers. Tread carefully.]

The new trailer features somewhat of a montage showcasing scenes from the events of The Last of Us onward. This lasts about 30 seconds or so, before the meat of the fresh footage kicks into gear. As expected, Ellie and Joel feature pretty heavily, as does Tommy. All three make subtle references to whatever Ellie’s goal is for the sequel. However, there still exists no word on what exactly it is she’ll be after this time around. Thankfully, we’ll find out for ourselves soon enough.

The Last of Us Part II has undergone more than its fair share of hardship in recent weeks. Most notably, spoilers in the form of narrative-sensitive details and cutscenes hit the web late last month. While Sony has yet to offer specifics, the publisher recently noted that the leaker wasn’t someone associated with SIE or Naughty Dog.

Production on the game itself is officially complete. Creative Neil Druckmann announced as much earlier this week, revealing that the title had gone gold. As such, the launch version is finished and ready to be manufactured on discs. Druckmann ended the message with a note to fans, saying that regardless of what’s been leaked online, there is nothing like actually playing the sequel from start to finish.

The Last of Us Part II will finally arrive this summer on June 19th.

[Source: Naughty Dog on Twitter]