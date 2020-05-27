Earlier this week, Sony confirmed Call of Duty WWII will count as one of June 2020’s PlayStation Plus freebies. In fact, the title is available to download now for PS Plus subscribers. Shortly after this announcement went live, rumors began circulating about the second potential PS Plus offering–Marvel’s Spider-Man. But a reportedly deleted Instagram post from PlayStation’s official account suggests the second free game may actually be Star Wars Battlefront II.

Apparently, PlayStation Gaming on YouTube was able to snag the video before the PlayStation Instagram account deleted the brief clip. In said clip, which lasts only six seconds, Call of Duty WWII appears for just a couple of seconds. Afterwards, Star Wars Battlefront II footage takes center stage for a very short period time. Seriously, it’s a ‘blink and you miss it’ kind of glimpse. The video then ends with an advert for this year’s Days of Play, which kicks off on June 3rd in North America.

See the supposed Instagram ad featured in the video below, courtesy of PlayStation Gaming’s YouTube channel:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As is always the case, this should be taken with a grain of salt until Sony itself offers a confirmation. With June only a handful of days away—and PS Plus games getting revealed the Wednesday preceding the first Tuesday of the month—such information should roll out relatively soon.

The reported Instagram ad seemed to have been promoting Days of Play just as much as June PS Plus offerings. Sony’s annual Days of Play promotion typically runs through June, featuring a host of deals on hardware, games, and accessories. This year is no different. The promotion will last from June 3rd-17th in North America. In regions such as Europe, Australia, and New Zealand, the sales are already under way. Across each region, PlayStation gamers can get deals on Days Gone, PS Plus memberships, Nioh 2, and a few hardware selections.

[Source: PlayStation Gaming on YouTube via VG247]