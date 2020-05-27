Apologies for the fakeout headline, but these days it feels like you can’t shake a fog-veiled town of existential dread and your worst fears manifest as terrifying, macabre creations without hitting rumors about a Silent Hill revival. And that’s fine, as the franchise has sat long-dormant with tease after tease of a true return to form. Well, this ain’t it, kids because all we’ve got for you today is the news of another tease. This time it comes in the form of newly announced Silent Hill content for the asymmetric multiplayer horror game Dead by Daylight. It’s no pachinko machine but it’ll do.

The announcement comes as a celebration of Dead by Daylight’s fourth anniversary, bringing yet another big name horror franchise into its creepy fold. New content will include the new Survivor Heather–or Cheryl Mason if you’re nasty–the protagonist of Silent Hill 3, as well as a new Killer that everyone knows quite well. Pyramid Head (whose official name is The Executioner if you ever need some gaming trivia to win a bet) from Silent Hill 2 will join the fray, as well as a new map.

The Silent Hill Chapter includes a new map, Midwich Elementary School: the childhood trauma that once took place in its halls has since manifested itself into a twisted, nightmarish design. The new Killer is The Executioner: take control of Pyramid Head and wield his great knife to unleash his twisted brand of punishment on all who cross him. The new Survivor is Cheryl Mason, a courageous, outspoken woman who survived the hellish Otherworld of Silent Hill, and exacted revenge on the Order that killed her father. With experience beyond her years, she’s prepared to once again stand against any evil that confronts her.

The expansion is set for a June release, though PC players can hop onto the Dead by Daylight test servers on Steam and try the thing out now for themselves. Regardless of whether or not a new Silent Hill is coming, it is nice to see some old, familiar faces return. I think. Does Pyramid Head have a face?