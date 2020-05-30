Sony has yet to reveal the PlayStation 5’s price, but SIE boss Jim Ryan has reassured fans that the next-gen console will provide them the “best possible value proposition.”

Ryan was quick to point out that this doesn’t mean the lowest possible price, but that the cost will be fair for what’s on offer. He acknowledged that the pandemic may have an impact on purchasing power, and feels that offering buyers value for money regardless of the price tag will address this concern.

Speaking to Games Industry, Ryan said:

Recent history has told us that gaming is one of the pastimes and one of the businesses that benefits in economically difficult times. It’s quite logical, people don’t have the money to go out so they stay at home. Now, who knows how this recession is going to look, how deep it will be and how long it will last. It could be that the historic templates, the historic models that have applied in the past may not apply in the future. I think the best way that we can address this is by providing the best possible value proposition that we can. I don’t necessarily mean lowest price. Value is a combination of many things. In our area, it means games, it means number of games, depth of games, breadth of games, quality of games, price of games – all of these things and how they avail themselves of the feature set of the platform.

Despite speculations, Ryan told the BBC that the pandemic did not impact Sony’s pricing plans.

[Source: Games Industry, BBC]