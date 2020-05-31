It looks like Sony has shut down servers for PlayStation Vita exclusive, Killzone: Mercenary, without a warning.

Threads popped up on the PS Vita subreddit yesterday, with players noting that they have been unable to access the game’s multiplayer over the past few days. Some users assumed that the servers were down temporarily while others contacted Sony for an official response because the company has a policy of notifying players of such closures. Several users then claimed that they spoke to a Sony representative and were told that the servers were indeed shut down.

At the time of this writing, Killzone: Mercenary does not appear on the official list of decommissioned servers or upcoming closures, which has irked players. The game is also still advertised as having multiplayer on the PlayStation Store.

Several users complained that they will no longer be able to obtain the Platinum trophy because it requires multiplayer. While some players suggested purchasing the Botzone DLC to play offline against bots as a solution, others dispute this and have said that the Platinum still requires multiplayer. At the moment, we’re unable to confirm this.

Released in 2013, Killzone: Mercenary received positive reviews and is considered one of the best PS Vita exclusives by many. It fared much better than fellow exclusive, Resistance: Burning Skies.

PlayStation’s social media channels haven’t commented on this development (yet) but we’ll update this article when we have more information.

Did our readers play Killzone: Mercenary? Share your thoughts on the game with us below.

[Source: Reddit (1)(2)]