Killzone Fans Plead for New Game Following The Last of Us 2 Remastered Nod

Killzone fans have renewed their calls for a new game after discovering an Easter Egg of sorts in The Last of Us 2 Remastered. The remaster comes with new character skins in the No Return mode that also work in the campaign, one of which is a nod to Guerrilla Games’ beloved franchise.

New Killzone game seems highly unlikely at this time

The skin in question is a Killzone t-shirt that Ellie can don in TLOU2 Remastered, which you can preview below thanks to Twitter user Okami13:

The Last of Us Part II Remastered adds a ton of new character skins, including nods to other PlayStation franchises like Death Stranding.



And yes, they work in the campaign!#TLOU2Remastered pic.twitter.com/IUryLeewYT — KAMI (@Okami13_) January 16, 2024

While Naughty Dog has included nods to several Sony franchises in TLOU2 Remastered, it’s the Killzone t-shirt that has sparked quite a bit of chatter. As spotted by IGN, fans weren’t too pleased with a mere t-shirt.

That Killzone shirt is just dumping a gallon of lemon juice on a deep wound. https://t.co/WHQbx5vAqj — Hayden (@haydentrib) January 18, 2024

they give us helgan shirt but no new killzone

its hellghover https://t.co/Vb0uIdabVR — xavier fuentes (@mechagodzull569) January 17, 2024

A new Killzone game isn’t outside the realm of possibility but seems highly unlikely at this time. Developer Guerrilla Games has pivoted its focus to the Horizon franchise, while Sony continues focusing on blockbuster releases. Killzone has no shortage of fans, but the series doesn’t quite have the mass appeal that Microsoft’s Halo franchise does.

In 2021, Sony retired the Killzone franchise’s official website, leaving Guerrilla to list the games in a corner of its own website.