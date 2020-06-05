Riot Games‘ competitive free-to-play multiplayer title Valorant recently launched on PC. It’s already making waves, too, especially with its record-breaking numbers on Twitch. But might that excitement eventually come to consoles? While Riot can’t confirm Valorant will ever reach the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, the studio has said a prototype for a console version is underway.

The free-to-play title’s Executive Producer Anna Donlon noted as much during an interview with GameSpot. When asked about Valorant on consoles, Donlon told the publication, “we are definitely prototyping that right now. But there’s a way to play this game and there’s a way to experience this game that we’re not entirely sure translates completely to console play.”

Donlon then explained Riot won’t compromise the Valorant experience just to make it work on other platforms. Because of the game’s “strong level of competitive integrity,” Riot devs worry potential console players may feel at a disadvantage. According to Donlon, “if we feel like we can deliver this experience on those platforms, we absolutely will. But we really want Valorant to stand for a certain type of gameplay and a certain type of experience.”

While compromising isn’t an option, Riot has yet to say “no” to a console port, Donlon added. In fact, there are a number of game designers who are “very excited” to prove Valorant can succeed on consoles. However, because such a version wasn’t the focus from the start, “if we were to do it, it’ll definitely be delayed,” the Executive Producer admitted.

Riot hosted a closed beta for Valorant back in April on PC. The competitive shooter officially released earlier this week on June 2nd.

[Source: GameSpot]