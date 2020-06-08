Late in 2018, leaked footage of an unannounced Harry Potter RPG hit the web. Apart from the footage resurfacing every so often, nothing else has been said of the project since then. However, reports from earlier this year suggest Warner Bros. had plans to unveil a Harry Potter game at this year’s now-cancelled E3. This warrants even more interest now that a supposed marketing employee on WB’s promotional team is outing alleged gameplay, story, and setting details.

A user on Reddit claims to be working on promotional materials for WB and is sharing information about the long-rumored Harry Potter game. Of course, all of this should be taken with a grain of salt, as the user has yet to verify their identity with other outlets or Reddit mods. According to this individual, though, the project in question uses the title Hogwarts: A Dark Legacy. That’s right, no Potter in the name. This is apparently because the narrative will take place well after the events of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, which sees Harry and friends finally put a stop to Voldemort. The game is rumored to take place years later, focusing on the wizarding world but not on Potter himself. In Dark Legacy, then, a Death Eater will assume the role of a villain, alongside a small number of followers.

Apparently, players will create their own Hogwarts student, a fifth-year transfer from another school, choosing their gender and whether they’re a pureblood, half-blood, or muggle-born. The adventure will last “all the way until graduation,” the Redditor claimed, and then through the first year of the character being an Auror for the Ministry of Magic.

Dark themes are said to take center stage, too, which could push the title to either a ‘T’ or ‘M’ rating from the ESRB. Romance options could prove a deciding factor in terms of the rating as well. Notably, such plots may result in the player-character marrying a love interest.

In terms of structure, the Reddit user alleges Dark Legacy will make use of multiple hub-worlds. A few settings include Hogwarts, Hogsmead, and the Ministry of Magic. Each of these areas and others are to purportedly feature their own side quests and NPCs.

On the gameplay side of things, the leaker claims a skill tree will boast five different branches. Some skills will reportedly be allocated to Good or Evil points. However, the Wizarding World’s forbidden or unforgivable curses won’t appear in this regard.

According to the leaker, all of this will center around a fluid combat system that emphasizes tactical play and energy management. This should especially prove helpful in battling popular Harry Potter creatures, as well as wizarding Rivals. Interestingly, Rivals is said to function in a manner most akin to Shadow of Mordor’s Nemesis System, which makes sense, coming from another WB studio.

Finally, the Reddit user mentions an in-universe card game and Quidditch, neither of which receive any specific details. But, again, take all of the above with a pinch of salt. At present, there’s nothing to suggest any of these claims are true, and this “leak” could be little more than an elaborate fan fiction based on wishful thinking.

[Source: Reddit via VG247]