Skydance Interactive’s first big update for The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners will roll onto PlayStation VR, Oculus, and Steam platforms in July. The upcoming content, “Meatgrinder Update,” is slated to introduce a brand-new game mode, fresh weapon skin, and additional difficulty settings.

Get a sneak peek at the “Meatgrinder Update” for The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners in the trailer below:

Enter the Meatgrinder. This July, play the new “Trial” mode where you’ll face off against endless waves of walkers and unlock every weapon in our arsenal.

Dubbed The Trial, the VR title’s forthcoming game mode will debut a horde mode-style experience, wherein players must survive waves of walkers. Making the best of available skills and weaponry will undoubtedly determine each player’s success. Those who navigate their way through the new content will also gain access to a katana weapon skin.

Finally, Skydance Interactive plans to unleash two extra difficulty options with the “Meatgrinder Update.” These difficulty settings, referred to as Absolution and Campaign Mode, presently lack concrete details about what exactly they’ll bring to the table. Such information should emerge as the update’s release draws near, however.

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners came to the PlayStation VR in May of this year. Our review awarded the walker-filled experience a 9 out of 10. Though the now dated technology in Sony’s device is rather evident, this particular VR project still warrants praise as a stand out. Its immersive gameplay and carefully crafted systems make Saints & Sinners‘ fully realized world one that’s well worth exploring, making players feel like they are actually part of a zombie apocalypse. It recreates moments of frantic panic that set in, bringing a whole new immersive nature to the zombie survival genre.

[Source: Skydance Interactive]