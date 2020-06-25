During CD Projekt RED’s Night City Wire stream for Cyberpunk 2077, the studio announced its team-up with Studio Trigger (Kill la Kill, Little Witch Academia) for Cyberpunk Edgerunners, an anime set to hit Netflix in 2022. Details are sparse for the time being, but Japan-based producer for Cyberpunk Edgerunners Saya Elder teased the project is a standalone story in the world of Cyberpunk 2077. While the anime will take place in Night City, Trigger plans to introduce new characters and a different story.

For this particular project, Studio Trigger is assembling what CEO Otsuka referred to as the “ultimate team.” Said crew includes Director Imaishi and Character Designer Yoshinari. Neither could offer much in the way of concrete information, though they did express excitement at finally having an opportunity to work on anime set in the cyberpunk genre.

This represents yet another example of Netflix’s getting involved in the development of anime for a preexisting property. Earlier this year, the streaming giant released Altered Carbon Resleeved, an anime set in the world of its Altered Carbon live-action series. Of course, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf is also in the works, serving as a prequel to Netflix’s hit The Witcher series.

CD Projekt RED recently delayed Cyberpunk 2077 out of its previous September release date. The sci-fi RPG is now slated to launch a bit later in the fall on November 19th. Once next-gen consoles arrive this holiday season, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One owners of Cyberpunk 2077 will be able to play the game at no extra cost on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X respectively. A more robust next-gen version of the game will launch sometime later with added features, again, completely free for those who purchase the game on the current generation of consoles.

You can preorder Cyberpunk 2077 for just $49.99 now and it will include the Cyberpunk 2077 PS5 upgrade when it’s available.

[Source: Night City Wire on Twitch]