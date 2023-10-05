Cyberpunk 2077 Live-Action Project in Development at Anonymous Content

CD Projekt Red is teaming up with Anonymous Content to create a live-action project set in the world of Cyberpunk 2077. While the project is still in the very early stages of development, the companies have confirmed it will tell a brand-new story away from the confines of the game and its only DLC expansion, Phantom Liberty.

The Cyberpunk 2077 live-action project may not feature Keanu Reeves or Idris Elba

The brand-new story will be created in close collaboration with the Cyberpunk 2077 creative team, and Anonymous Content is currently looking for a screenwriter. As such, we have no idea whether any of the game’s current characters will appear in the project or whether Keanu Reeves or Idris Elba will have starring roles as Johnny Silverhand or Solomon Reed, respectively. More information is promised as the project progresses.

Anonymous Content is known for TV series such as True Detective and Mr. Robot, as well as movies like The Revenant and Spotlight. Anonymous Content Studios’ Head of Television Garret Kemble (Mr. Robot), Director of Development Ryan Schwartz (Defending Jacob), and Chief Creative Officer David Levine (True Detective, Westworld, and True Blood) will all be involved alongside producers David Levine, Bard Dorros, and Charlie Scully.

The new live-action project comes as no surprise following the game’s recent success. CD Projekt Red revealed today that the game has sold 25 million copies despite its rocky start. Phantom Liberty has also sold 3 million copies. Earlier today, the game received update 2.01 which fixed the issues that corrupted PS5 save files and caused a variety of crashes.

Cyberpunk 2077 was also the inspiration for the Netflix series Cyberpunk: Edgerunners and a novel from Rafal Kosik called Cyberpunk 2077: NO_COINCIDENCE. There’s also a board game currently in production called Gangs of Night City.