Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.01 Fixes Corrupt PS5 Saves

Even though Cyberpunk 2077‘s big 2.0 update released earlier this week, CD Projekt Red is already hard at work on getting the next update for the game out.

According to a recent blog post on the developer’s website, Cyberpunk 2077’s 2.01 update is in the works, and “coming soon.” This update looks to mainly fix some crashing issues players have been running into, as well as fixing a rare issue where players on PlayStation were finding their save data corrupted.

Aside from those two big fixes, the new Cyberpunk 2077 update will also feature “performance improvements” on console and PC.