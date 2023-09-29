Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.01 Fixes Corrupt PS5 Saves

Even though Cyberpunk 2077‘s big 2.0 update released earlier this week, CD Projekt Red is already hard at work on getting the next update for the game out.
According to a recent blog post on the developer’s website, Cyberpunk 2077’s 2.01 update is in the works, and “coming soon.” This update looks to mainly fix some crashing issues players have been running into, as well as fixing a rare issue where players on PlayStation were finding their save data corrupted.
Aside from those two big fixes, the new Cyberpunk 2077 update will also feature “performance improvements” on console and PC.
Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.01 patch notes
- The distorted effect caused by selecting a specific dialogue option when talking to Johnny at the end of Automatic Love will no longer persist on the screen.
- V will no longer die in The Heist by falling through the elevator when riding to the 42nd floor with low FPS.
- Fixed an issue where the UI could show controller inputs when playing with keyboard and mouse.
- Made it possible to properly switch to arms cyberware by cycling through weapons.
- Gig: Breaking News will be properly triggered after approaching the quest area.
- Vehicle radio volume will be adjusted so it’s not too quiet when compared to other sounds in the game.
- Addressed the issue of corrupted saves on PlayStation by increasing the maximum save file size limit. Note: this won’t fix the saves corrupted before the update. If you’re experiencing the issue, keep a working save (e.g. resave it as manual save) till 2.01 arrives.
- Performance improvements for both PC and consoles, especially in the Dogtown area.